Becciu’s accuser testifies at Vatican trial

January 13, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Francesca Chaouqui, the public-relations specialist who was convicted in the first “Vatileaks” trial in 2016, testified on January 13 before a Vatican tribunal weighing fraud charges in connection with a London real-estate deal.



Chaouqui was called to testify after it was revealed that she had coached a previous witness, Msgr. Alberto Perlasca, who gave damaging testimony against Cardinal Angelo Becciu.



Chaouqui—who was once hired as a consultant by Becciu, but later turned against him—told reporters that she would give evidence against the cardinal. “I’m going to explain to the Vatican tribunal and the world how the Holy Father was defrauded,” she said.

