Bishop laments Islamist terrorism in Burkina Faso: ‘‘50% of our territory is under occupation’

January 13, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Laurent Dabiré of Dori (Burkina Faso), president of the bishops’ conference of Burkina Faso and Niger, lamented the rise of jihadist terrorism in Burkina Faso since 2015 and contrasted it “the current society, which is multireligious, and marked by dialogue and coexistence.”



The West African nation of 21.9 million (map) is 56% Muslim, 23% Christian (15% Catholic), and 20% ethnic religionist.

