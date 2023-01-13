Catholic World News

USCCB Religious Freedom Day message: There is no freedom without the truth

January 13, 2023

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: In his message for Religious Freedom Day, Cardinal Timothy Dolan of New York emphasized the intrinsic connection between religious freedom and the truth.



“The purpose of religious freedom is to allow individuals and communities space to seek the truth and to bear witness to the truth,” said Cardinal Dolan, the chairman of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Committee for Religious Liberty, “When we advocate for religious freedom, we must never forsake that mission.”



“Truths about human nature—about conjugal marriage, the right to life, the equal dignity of every individual—can be known by reason without the aid of faith,” he continued. “When these truths come under attack, religious freedom is not an escape route, as if we could watch the common good be harmed so long as we obtain religious exemptions.”



Religious Freedom Day is commemorated on January 16, the anniversary of Thomas Jefferson’s landmark Virginia Statute for Religious Freedom.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!