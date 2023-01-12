Catholic World News

US House decries vandalism of pro-life centers; Democrats dissent

January 12, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The US House of Representatives narrowly approved a resolution condemning the violent attacks on pregnancy-help centers. But all but three Democratic members voted against the measure.



There have been more than 70 attacks on pro-life institutions in the past seven months. Democrats in Congress refused to support the resolution, however, because it did not express equal concern about threats against abortion clinics.

