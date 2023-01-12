Catholic World News

Nearly 91,000 Austrian Catholics—a record—formally left Church in 2022

January 12, 2023

» Continue to this story on Anadolu Agency

CWN Editor's Note: On January 11, the Austrian bishops’ conference released a German-language report on Church statistics for 2022.



According to the bishops’ conference, there were 287 adult baptisms in Austria in 2021, the most recent year for which baptismal statistics are available.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!