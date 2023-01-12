Catholic World News

Pope praises Cardinal Pell for persevering in times of personal trials

January 12, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: In a telegram of condolences addressed to Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, Dean of the College of Cardinals, Pope Francis said that he was praying for “this faithful servant, who unwaveringly followed his Lord with perseverance even in the hour of trial, may be received into the joy of heaven and receive the reward of eternal peace.”

