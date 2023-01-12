Catholic World News

Catholic peace entity fears for civilian killings in Mozambique’s new military offensive

January 12, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Southeast African nation of 31.7 million (map) is 56% Christian (25% Catholic), 18% Muslim, and 25% ethnic religionist. An Islamist insurgency began in Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado province in 2017.

