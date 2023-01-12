Catholic World News

US bishops’ pro-life chairman commends House for passing ‘born alive’ bill

January 12, 2023

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: “We commend the House of Representatives for passing legislation to protect innocent children from infanticide, and urge the Senate to follow suit,” Bishop Michael Burbidge of Arlington, chairman of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Committee for Pro-Life Activities, said following the passage of the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act.



The bill, sponsored by Rep. Ann Wagner (R-MO), passed in a 220-210 vote. Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX) was the only Democrat who supported the legislation.



The Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act now proceeds to the Senate, where it almost certain to face defeat.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!