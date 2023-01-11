Catholic World News

Dozens still in captivity after Christmas Day attack in Nigerian state, priest says

January 11, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: “The church worship service was about to commence when the attackers arrived at the village riding on motorbikes and shooting sporadically,” said Father Justine John Dyikuk, who ministers in a village in Nigeria’s Kaduna State (map). “They killed one Christian and kidnapped 53 other Christians who are still held captive.”

