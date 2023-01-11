Catholic World News

Catholic school enrollment is steady, closures have declined

January 11, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Catholic school enrollment in the US rose 3.8% in 2021-22—the first increase in two decades. Leaders of large Catholic school systems say that enrollment has remained steady in 2022-23.

