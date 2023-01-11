Catholic World News

Cardinal George Pell dead at 81

January 11, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Australian cardinal died unexpectedly, of cardiac arrest, after undergoing what had appeared to be a routine hip-replacement surgery.

