Church’s mission is seen in care for the sick, Pope says in message

January 11, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has issued a message for the 31st World Day of the Sick, which will take place on February 11, the memorial of Our Lady of Lourdes.



The theme of the Pontiff’s message is “’Take care of him’: Compassion as a synodal exercise of healing.” (“Take care of him” is a reference to Luke 10:35, in the parable of the Good Samaritan.)

