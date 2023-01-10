Catholic World News

Catholic hospital broke law by denying transgender patient surgery: federal judge

January 10, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: In 2019, the University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center declined to perform a hysterectomy on a woman who now identifies as a man. Judge Deborah K. Chasanow, a Clinton appointee, has ruled that the hospital violated anti-discrimination law.

