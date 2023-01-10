Catholic World News

Faith after the pandemic: How COVID-19 changed American religion

January 10, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: “Most adults continued to attend at the same rate as pre-pandemic, including adults age 65 and older, adults with a college degree or higher, Mormon adults, white evangelical Christians, and white Catholics,” according to a new report by the American Enterprise Institute. “Adults under age 50, adults with a college degree or less, Hispanic Catholics, black Protestants, and white mainline Protestants saw the largest declines in attendance.”

