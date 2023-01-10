Catholic World News

Brazilian bishops condemn storming of Congress

January 10, 2023

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: In the 2022 Brazilian general election, former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva defeated incumbent Jair Bolsonaro by a 51%-49% margin. Brazil’s bishops deplored the storming of Brazil’s Congress, Supreme Court, and presidential palace by pro-Bolsonaro rioters.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!