USCCB publishes revised standards for diocesan NFP ministry

January 10, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: On January 7, the US Conference of Catholic Bishops published revised standards for diocesan natural family planning ministry. The standards are typically revised every decade, and the latest revision includes citations from the Pope’s apostolic exhortation Amoris Laetitia (The Joy of Love).

