Banished Irish teacher risks 2nd contempt citation by returning to school

January 06, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Enoch Burke, the Irish schoolteacher who was suspended last year for refusing to use the preferred pronouns of transgender students, has returned to the school, but is not allowed contact with students.



Burke was sentenced to prison in September for defying a court order to stay away from the school. Released in December, he has now returned, insisting on his right to be reinstated to work—and risking another contempt charge.



Administrators at Wilson’s Hospital School said that Burke was being confined to a school corridor.

