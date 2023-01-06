Catholic World News

At Epiphany, Pope speaks of three gifts the wise men received

January 06, 2023

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Celebrating Mass for the feast of the Epiphany, January 6, Pope Francis suggested in his homily that there are three ways to encounter Jesus in everyday life: questioning, taking the risk of a journey, and finding wonder in worship.



Later, at his Angelus audience, the Pope said that the three wise men also received three gifts from the Infant Jesus: a call, a gift of discernment, and a surprise ending to their journey.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!