Catholic World News

Benedict remembered for role in pushing US bishops to confront clergy abuse

January 06, 2023

» Continue to this story on National Catholic Reporter

CWN Editor's Note: Anne Burke, an Illinois judge who chaired the US bishops’ National Review Board from 2002 to 2004, recalled the crucial support she received from Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger.



“We told him things that horrified him,” she said as she recounted a 2004 meeting. “It was obvious he didn’t get half the information [from the US bishops] that he should have.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!