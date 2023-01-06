Catholic World News

Pope Benedict had ‘undeniable’ presence for Francis, says Vatican ‘foreign minister’

January 06, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, the Holy See’s Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations, spoke with BBC following Pope Benedict’s death.

