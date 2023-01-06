Catholic World News

A new generation of Catholics discovers Latin Mass, 60 years after Vatican II

January 06, 2023

» Continue to this story on Creators Syndicate

CWN Editor's Note: This article, written by a CNN political analyst and published in the New York Post, has appeared in newspapers in Arkansas, North Dakota, Utah, and elsewhere.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!