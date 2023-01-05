Catholic World News

Walgreens jumps to supply abortion pill

January 05, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Walgreens has announced plans to sell abortion pills, capitalizing immediately on the Biden administration’s new policy that allows the pills to be sold by mail and in chain stores.

