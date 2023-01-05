Catholic World News

Pope, in funeral homily, entrusts Benedict to the Eternal Pastor

January 05, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: In his homily at the funeral of Pope Benedict XVI, Pope Francis said that the work of a pastor is “devotion sustained by the consolation of the Spirit, who always precedes the pastor in his mission.”



He concluded by saying of his deceased predecessor: “God’s faithful people, gathered here, now accompanies and entrusts to Him the life of the one who was their pastor.”

