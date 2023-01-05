Catholic World News

Pope urges continued prayers for Ukraine

January 05, 2023

» Continue to this story on Aleteia

CWN Editor's Note: The Pontiff’s remarks, made at the conclusion of his January 4 general audience, were not included in the Vatican’s official English translation.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!