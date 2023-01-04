Catholic World News

Pope Francis describes Benedict as ‘master of catechesis’

January 04, 2023

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Concluding his series of catechetical talks on discernment at his general audience on January 4, Pope Francis focused on “spiritual accompaniment.” He said examining one’s life with a trusted guide is like “looking as yourself in the mirror with the help of another; this helps a great deal because the other tells the truth.”



At the beginning of his remarks the Pope asked for prayers for the repose of the soul of Pope Benedict XVI, saying that his predecessor was a “master of catechesis.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!