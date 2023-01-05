Catholic World News

At Benedict’s summer home, a town mourns its beloved visitor

January 05, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: For centuries, the Papal Palace of Castel Gandolfo was the summer residence of the popes. Pope Francis has chosen to remain in Rome during the summer, and in 2016, the palace became a museum.

