Catholic World News

Vatican spokesman: Ratzinger and faith as a journey

January 05, 2023

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: In 2005, Andrea Tornielli wrote a biography of Pope Benedict XVI that paid tribute to him as a “defender of the Faith.” Now editorial director of the Dicastery for Communication, he writes, “If there is one theologian and one Pope who throughout his life reflected and taught on the reasonableness of faith, it was Joseph Ratzinger.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!