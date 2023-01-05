Catholic World News

South Sudanese prelate asks nation’s president to resume Rome peace talks

January 05, 2023

» Continue to this story on Eye Radio

CWN Editor's Note: The South Sudanese Civil War began in 2013 and officially ended in 2020. Pope Francis is scheduled to take part in an ecumenical pilgrimage of peace in South Sudan in February.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!