Pope wishes ‘good health,’ ‘abundant spiritual gifts’ to Georgian Orthodox Patriarch on anniversary

January 05, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Patriarch Ilia II , 90, recently celebrated his 45th anniversary as Catholicos-Patriarch of the Orthodox Church of Georgia (CNEWA profile).



Following his apostolic journey to Georgia in 2016, Pope Francis said of Patriarch Ilia II, “He is a man of God; this man moved me. The times that I met him, I came away deeply moved, and with the feeling of having found a man of God. Truly, a man of God.”

