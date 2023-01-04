Catholic World News

Vatican to publish new collection of Benedict XVI, with preface by Pope Francis

January 04, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has written a short preface to a new book of spiritual reflections by Pope Benedict XVI, entitled God Is Always New, which the Vatican publishing house is rushing to print with a January 14 publication date..

