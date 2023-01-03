Catholic World News

Jimmy Lai’s lawyer barred from Hong Kong trial

January 03, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: To no one’s surprise, the Chinese government has ruled that Hong Kong was right to bar Timothy Owen from serving as lawyer for Jimmy Lai as the publisher faces a trial for allegedly undermining China’s security.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

