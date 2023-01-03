Catholic World News

Is the Catholic Church rethinking contraception?

January 03, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Last summer, the Vatican publishing house published Theological Ethics for Life, a book that presents the proceedings of a conference organized by the Pontifical Academy for Life.



The work questions the Church’s teaching on contraception, and Archbishop Vincenzo Paglia, the Academy’s president, said that the work is intended to “introduce a paradigm shift.”



In response, the International Catholic Jurists Forum held a conference in Rome in December in defense of the teaching of Pope St. Paul VI’s Humanae Vitae and subsequent popes. Speakers included Helen Alvaré (George Mason University), Robert George (Princeton University), Abigail Favale (University of Notre Dame), and Theresa Notare (US Conference of Catholic Bishops).

