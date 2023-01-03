Catholic World News

Papal appeal for peace in Ukraine, other war-torn nations

January 03, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: “On this day that St. Paul VI wished to dedicate to prayer and reflection for peace in the world, let us feel even more strongly intolerable the contrast of war, that in Ukraine and in other regions, is sowing death and destruction,” Pope Francis said following his Angelus address on January 1, the World Day of Peace. “Nevertheless, let us not lose hope because we have faith in God who in Jesus Christ has opened for us the way of peace.”



“The experience of the pandemic has taught us that no one can save him or herself alone, but that together we can pursue the paths of peace and development,” the Pope continued. “Throughout the entire world, from every people, the cry is rising: No to war! No to rearmament! May resources go toward development, health, food, education, employment.”

