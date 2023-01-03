Catholic World News

NY State Catholic Conference laments passage of human composting bill

January 03, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Gov. Kathy Hochul of New York has signed legislation that legalizes the composting of human remains. The legislation, opposed by the public policy arm of the state’s bishops, passed the State Senate in a 61-2 vote.

