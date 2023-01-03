Catholic World News

Benedict aide’s tell-all book will expose ‘dark maneuvers’

January 03, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Georg Gänswein’s Nothing but the Truth: My Life Beside Pope Benedict XVI will be published in Italian later this month. The prelate, who was Pope Benedict’s private secretary, was appointed Prefect of the Papal Household in 2012.

