Letter of condolence from the Ecumenical Patriarch for the passing away of Pope Benedict XVI

January 03, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Born in 1940, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew was installed in 1991 as Archbishop of Constantinople and Ecumenical Patriarch. He holds a primacy of honor among the Orthodox churches.



“His memorable contributions not only to your Church but in academia—being one of the greatest theologians of the 20th century—and in building bridges—evident in his commitment to dialogue, especially with the Orthodox Church—will undeniably leave their mark on history,” Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew wrote in a letter of condolence to Pope Francis.

