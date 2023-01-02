Catholic World News

Chinese Bishop Huo Cheng dies in office at 96

January 02, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop John Huo Cheng of Fenyang, China, died on January 2, just a few weeks short of his 97th birthday.



The Chinese prelate had served 14 years in a prison camp after the Cultural Revolution. Named Fenyang in 1991—with the approval of both Beijing and the Holy See—he eventually clashed with the government and was removed from his role as head of the regional seminary in 2011.



Like many other Chinese bishops, he remained in office long after the normal retirement age, as the Vatican struggles to reach agreement with China on the appointment of new bishops.

