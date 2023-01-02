Catholic World News

Benedict to be buried in tomb first occupied by St. John Paul II

January 02, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Benedict XVI will be interred in the tomb that once held the remains of Pope John Paul II, before his beatification. The tomb is located in the crypt of the Vatican basilica, close to the tomb of St. Peter.



As the Vatican organizes an unprecedented event—the funeral of a Pontiff who was not in office when he died—the Vatican press office has disclosed that only two countries— Italy and Germany— will send official delegations to the funeral.

