‘Lord, I love you’: aide recounts Benedict’s last words

January 02, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: “Benedict XVI, with just a whisper of a voice, but in a clearly distinguishable manner, said in Italian: ‘Lord, I love you!’,” said Pope Benedict’s secretary, Archbishop Georg Gänswein. “I was not there at the moment, but the nurse told me about it shortly afterwards. These were his last comprehensible words, because afterwards he was no longer able to express himself.”

