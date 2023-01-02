Catholic World News

US bishops call Catholics to unite in mourning the death of retired Pope

January 02, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Among the bishops quoted in the article is Archbishop Timothy Broglio of the Archdiocese for the Military Services, the president of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops, who offered this reflection on the death of Pope Benedict XVI.

