January papal prayer intention: for educators

January 02, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Pope’s January 2023 prayer intention, disseminated by the Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network (Apostleship of Prayer), is “we pray that educators may be credible witnesses, teaching fraternity rather than competition and helping the youngest and most vulnerable above all.”

