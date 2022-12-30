Catholic World News

Something missing from Biden’s Christmas message?

December 30, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: In his Christmas message, President Joe Biden mentioned that the feast celebrates “the birth of a child—a child Christians believe to be the Son of God.” He didn’t mention the Child’s name.

