Indian bishop, 2 cardinals face charge in sex assault case

December 30, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Three Indian prelates have been accused of not taking action against Father Vincent Pereira, a priest of the Diocese of Pune who has been arrested for an alleged sexual assault of a 15-year-old boy. The priest has been accused of abuse multiple times.



The prelates are Bishop Thomas Dabre of Pune; Cardinal Oswald Gracias of Mumbai, a member of the Pope’s advisory Council of Cardinals; and Cardinal Filipe Neri Ferrão of Goa, the president of the Conference of Catholic Bishops of India.

