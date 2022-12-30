Catholic World News

Kansas parish damaged in attempted burglary

December 30, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The parish, St. Joseph Catholic Church, is located in Scott City, a town of 4,000 in the Diocese of Dodge City.



Since 2020, there have been at least 182 other acts of vandalism, arson, and other destruction at parishes and other Catholic sites in the United States.

