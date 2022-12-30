Catholic World News

The Rupnik scandal: leading canonist dissects handling of startling case

December 30, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: In a two-part interview (part 1, part 2), Father Gerald Murray, JCD, a priest of the Archdiocese of New York, analyzes different aspects of the scandal involving Father Marko Rupnik, SJ—from the gravity of the accusations, to “baffling” delays by the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, to the lifting of his excommunication in “record time,” to a misleading statement made this month by Father Arturo Sosa, the Superior General of the Society of Jesus.

