Catholic World News

Leading South African bishop, in Christmas message, warns against immorality, overindulgence

December 29, 2022

» Continue to this story on SACBC

CWN Editor's Note: “We will do well to remind ourselves about the real meaning of Christmas and appreciate it and shun those behaviors and attitudes contradictory to this season’s spirit,” the president of the Southern African Catholic Bishops Conference, Bishop Sithembele Sipuka, said in his Christmas message.



He wrote, “There will be murders; crimes will be committed; many will be raped; excessive drinking and reckless driving will see road accidents shooting up; others will experiment with drugs and begin their journey into addiction; quarrels will be engaged in; there will be lawlessness and lack of consideration for others, all in the name of Christmas.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!