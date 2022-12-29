Catholic World News

DR Congo cardinal warns of plundering of Church land, calls for voter registration

December 29, 2022

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: The Democratic Republic of the Congo, a Central African nation of 105 million (map), is 95% Christian (52% Catholic), with 2% adhering to ethnic religions. Pope Francis is scheduled to make an apostolic journey there in late January and early February.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!