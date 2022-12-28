Catholic World News

Pope issues apostolic letter honoring St. Francis de Sales

December 28, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has issued a new apostolic letter, Totum Amoris Est, for the fourth centenary of the death of St. Francis de Sales.



In the letter the Pontiff lauds St. Francis as an unmatched interpreter of the signs of his times, and an “extraordinary director of souls.” He calls particular attention to the saint’s Treatise on the Love of God, citing in particular one passage: “At the very thought of God, one immediately feels a certain delightful emotion of the heart, which testifies that God is God of the human heart.”

