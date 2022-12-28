Catholic World News

Massachusetts high court: no state constitutional right to physician-assisted suicide

December 28, 2022

» Continue to this story on Religion Clause

CWN Editor's Note: The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court has ruled that there is no right to assisted suicide in the state constitution.



“Given our long-standing opposition to suicide in all its forms, and the absence of modern precedent supporting an affirmative right to medical intervention that causes death, we cannot conclude that physician-assisted suicide ranks among those fundamental rights protected by the Massachusetts Declaration of Rights,” the court ruled.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!