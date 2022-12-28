Catholic World News

Kansas Catholic Conference denounces start of ‘abortion by Zoom call’

December 28, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Planned Parenthood’s announcement that it will “begin executing chemical abortions on vulnerable women with unplanned pregnancies is a despicable act that clearly places profits ahead of the health and well-being of women and preborn children,” Lucrecia Nold, policy specialist for the Kansas Catholic Conference, said in a statement. (The Conference is the public policy voice of the state’s bishops.)

